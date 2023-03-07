Wood County officials say that the Resiliency Center is on track

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Resiliency Center construction is underway and Wood County officials say that the center is still on track.

The Resiliency Center is a multi-use building for community needs. Including a backup 911 center, a vaccination and testing site and emergency court rooms according to Wood Co. administrator, Marty Seufer.

Seufer says that although the weather has been a hurdle for the construction, the project is still on track to be finished by its expected date in April 2024.

“Yeah, the construction’s on track. When the original contract was signed there were like five hundred-something days for the job completion. Because the supply lines, we were having trouble getting supplies and we weren’t sure. So, there’s some extra time built in there. It’s actually due to be completed in April of 2024,” says Seufer.

This building is funded from the American Recovery Plan fund with more than $13 million going into this project.

Seufer says that a quarter of the building will be used for maintenance purposes.

For more information and previous coverage on the Resiliency Center project, you can click this link to know more.

