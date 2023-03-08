Abandoned newborn dies after being found in vacant home, police say

Police said officers found the newborn after the mother of the baby boy had gone to a nearby hospital and reported a miscarriage. (WXIX)
By Chancelor Winn and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALMOUTH, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) – An abandoned infant was found not breathing inside a vacant home in Kentucky earlier this month, according to the Falmouth Police Department.

Officers were called around 7:30 p.m. March 1 to respond to reports of an abandoned newborn.

Police said the baby was taken to the hospital where it was pronounced dead.

Falmouth Police Chief Marty Hart said officers found the newborn after the mother of the baby boy had gone to a nearby hospital and reported a miscarriage.

Nurses grew suspicious and called the police.

Hart said police are awaiting the preliminary autopsy report to determine if the infant was stillborn or was born alive.

Neighbors said crews had been working to repair the home but hadn’t seen anyone in the house otherwise.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suddenly Sleepy Saturday
Gov Jim Justice declares March 11 as ‘Suddenly Sleepy Saturday’
Wood County is facing a syphilis outbreak.
Syphilis numbers remain at outbreak levels in Wood County - what you need to know
Both Parkersburg and Vienna are receiving HUD grants.
Parkersburg gets two HUD grants worth over $1 million together
Nitro Police say they were called to Bailes Drive on a welfare check Monday night after they...
Police welfare check reveals man’s body, dozens of cats
Burn ban
Ohio and West Virginia burn ban begins for the next three months

Latest News

Brandy Miller, 35, died after she was crushed by a crowd in Rochester, New York, on Sunday.
Family speaks after woman dies in concert crowd surge
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell prepares to testify before the House Financial Services...
Powell says ‘no decision’ on the Fed’s next move on rates
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Tyre Nichols death spurs Justice Department police review
Female activists shout slogans during a rally celebrating International Women's Day in Jakarta,...
International Women’s Day events highlight gaps in gender equality
Waves of the yellow-green dust are flooding the air and coating everything from car windshields...
Parts of US see record start to allergy season