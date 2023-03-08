Authorities say a forensic group home is being built in Parkersburg

Authorities say a forensic group home is planned in Parkersburg
By Chase Campbell
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A forensic group home is being built in Parkersburg, according to Wood County Delegate Scot Heckert and Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce.

The facility is under construction on Spruce Rise Road in Parkersburg, on a property that Joyce said is the only development by the Department of Health and Human Resources in the county. The group home will allegedly house people who have gone through the criminal justice system and been declared incompetent to stand trial.

Earlier this year, there were plans to build a forensic group home in Cabell County, according to our sister station WSAZ. After scrutiny from the Cabell County Commission and area residents, DHHR ultimately decided to use the property in Cabell County for office space.

WTAP spoke to Parkersburg mayor Tom Joyce about the possibility of a forensic group home coming to Parkersburg.

Joyce said he found the prospect concerning. “I think that it really comes down to some of the similar concerns with other group homes,” Joyce said. “There’s concerns about what it could do to property values, general public safety. My bigger concern is really the fact that--the lack of notification with regards to persons that have been deemed--I’m going to use the term mentally disabled to the point that they couldn’t stand trial for criminal behavior.”

A bill prohibiting forensic group homes within a mile of schools and residential communities has passed both houses of the West Virginia legislature. Currently, it sits on Gov. Justice’s desk.

WTAP has been unable to reach the Department of Health and Human Resources for more information.

A town hall regarding the forensic group home is planned for Thursday, March 16 at 6 in the evening at the Judge Black Annex.

We’ll continue to cover the story over the next few days.

