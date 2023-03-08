Crews responding to train derailment in Summers County

UPDATE 11:17 a.m. - The West Virginia Emergency Management Division has released a statement saying a rockslide was the cause of the derailment.

All 109 train cars were empty, and the derailment did cause parts of the train to catch fire and has sent at least one locomotive and one fuel tank into the New River.

The accident site is located just south of Sandstone inside the new River National Park and Reserve where CSX owns twelve feet from the middle of the track to either side and will be responsible for the cleanup. The are dispatching a spill response unit who will coordinate with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) on mitigation and remediation.

At this time there are no road closures or home evacuations, and it is unknown when the tracks will be repaired.

Diesel fuel from the wreckage has been observed entering the New River.

The situations being actively monitored by the Justice Administration, the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD), WVDEP, and the West Virginia DHHR.

The DHHR’s Bureau of Public Health (BPH) is also notifying public water systems downstream along with local health departments, and they are continuing to collect information and monitor the event for any potential public health impacts.

West Virginia American Water is currently monitoring the area with early detection equipment for their source water. The nearest water intake is in a lake at Hawk’s Nest. If it is confirmed that fuel has entered the water, the fuel is expected to float as it passes by the intake. West Virginia American Water has not shut down their intakes.

The WVDEP’s Homeland Security Emergency Response and Environmental Enforcement units are on site as well.

UPDATE 10:56 a.m. - West Virginia State Senator Jack David Woodrum confirmed that the train derailment was caused by the train hitting a boulder above Sandstone Falls while coming around a turn.

SANDSTONE, W.Va. (WVVA) - WVVA has confirmed that several emergency crews are responding to a train derailment just a quarter and a half mile south of Sandstone, West Virginia.

According to dispatch the incident occurred at 4:59 AM on Wednesday morning.

One individual was transported to the hospital by ground and two other individuals were transported to the hospital by air.

WVVA has learned it is a CSX train and three caboose cars did derail.

The following agencies did respond to the scene--Sandstone Fire Department, Summers County Volunteer Fire Department, Pipestem Volunteer Fire Department, City of Hinton Fire Department, Summers County EMS, the National Park Service and CSX.

Several are still on scene surveying the area and helping with clean up as of Wednesday at 8:30 AM.

