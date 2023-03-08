House lawmakers pass Patrol Officer Cassie Johnson Memorial Act


A bill honoring Charleston Patrol Officer Cassie Johnson is headed to Gov. Jim Justice’s desk for signature.(WEST VIRGINIA LRIC | PERRY BENNETT, WV LEGISLATIVE PHOTOGRAPHY)
By Annie Moore
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A bill honoring Charleston Patrol Officer Cassie Johnson is headed to Gov. Jim Justice’s desk for signature.

Johnson was killed in the line of duty after responding to a parking complaint on December 3, 2020.

The bill that just passed through the legislature merges similar legislation in the House and Senate that would step up the penalty for those attempting to obstruct an officer. If the officer dies in the course of that act, the defendant would face a penalty of between 15 years and life in prison.

Del. Todd Kirby, (R) Raleigh County, worked with House Judiciary Chairman Moore Capito to spearhead the legislation through the House.

With respect to Johnson, Del. Kirby said “in that instance, the gentleman was obstructing her and in that process, she ended up dead. This will hopefully help deter future assaults on police officers or those obstructing an officer, EMS, or firefighter.”

As Del. Kirby explained, the measure also applies to correctional officers, EMS, and firefighters who are killed in the line of duty.

The legislation passed by a unanimous vote.

