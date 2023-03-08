Iain Perry signs with Centenary University for baseball

By Ryan Wilson
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Parkersburg South High School senior Iain Perry is still weeks away from finishing his baseball career with the Patriots, but on Tuesday, Perry made his decision on where he wants to spend his next four years on the diamond.

Iain has signed with Centenary University in New Jersey and will continue his baseball career playing for the Cyclones.

Iain hopes to bring some energy to the Cyclones’ outfield, and hopes to get faster and stronger through this final season with Parkersburg South, as well as the off-season as he prepares to head off to college.

While at Centenary, Iain hopes to study Health Science in order to become a Pediatric Physician Assistant.

