Interim secretary of W.Va. D.H.H.R. address passing of H.B. 2006

Interim secretary of W.Va. D.H.H.R. address passing of H.B. 2006
Interim secretary of W.Va. D.H.H.R. address passing of H.B. 2006(Chase Campbell, WTAP)
By Chase Campbell
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will soon begin the process of broad reorganization in the wake of the signing of House Bill 2006.

House Bill 2006, signed into law this past Saturday by Governor Justice, will split D.H.H.R. into three separate departments, of Health, Human Services, and Health Facilities on Jan. 1, 2024.

During an administrative briefing today, Interim DHHR Cabinet Secretary Dr. Jeffrey Coben described what the next months of transition will look like. “Over the course of this next year, what we intend to do is to begin an internal reorganization process that will allow us to begin to operate in much the way that the new departments will eventually update once they become live in January,” Dr. Coben said. “As we begin that process, we’ll be able to both maintain the current D.H.H.R. organizational structure, as well as all the financial supporting that goes around that while people begin to operate in the modality of understanding how they are organized in the future as separate departments.”

Dr. Coben also said that the January deadline will give the department ample time to ensure that the transition is efficient and doesn’t come at the cost of providing services to West Virginians.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead following a one vehicle crash on I-77 South by mile marker 179 Wednesday...
UPDATE: The name of the driver who was killed following a crash on I-77 South has been released
Suddenly Sleepy Saturday
Gov Jim Justice declares March 11 as ‘Suddenly Sleepy Saturday’
Nitro Police say they were called to Bailes Drive on a welfare check Monday night after they...
Police welfare check reveals man’s body, dozens of cats
Wood County is facing a syphilis outbreak.
Syphilis numbers remain at outbreak levels in Wood County - what you need to know
Crews responding to train derailment in Summers County

Latest News

Teach for America Appalachia approved by WV Board of Education
Teach for America Appalachia approved by WV Board of Education
A bill honoring Charleston Patrol Officer Cassie Johnson is headed to Gov. Jim Justice’s desk...
House lawmakers pass Patrol Officer Cassie Johnson Memorial Act
Senator Brown and Senator Manchin seeking a closer look at black lung benefits
Gov. Justice signs sweeping tax cut legislation into law
Gov. Jim Justice signs sweeping tax cut legislation