Kaden Goodwin signs with Concord University for Track and Field, and Cross Country

By Ryan Wilson
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Parkersburg South High School held it’s second signing ceremony in two days, and on Wednesday, cross country and track and field runner Kaden Goodwin made his decision to stay in the Mountain State and head to Concord University to run for the Mountain Lions.

Kaden has one more track and field season for the Patriots, and he says he wants to work on his speed and finishing in his final season, and hopes his team can be able to run in the state meet.

Kaden says he wants to study Exercise Science while at Concord University.

