Lawmakers create path to merge school boards

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Legislature passed legislation Wednesday that creates the framework to consolidate county boards of education.

The legislation, Senate Bill 99, does not require any county to merge with another, but it sets ground rules for how two counties could hold joint meetings and explore a potential plan.

The proposal passed 73-22. It now goes to the governor.

“If you can save costs and consolidate things without cutting on the benefits of it, that obviously helps provide resources in other areas,” said Del. Joe Ellington, R-Mercer.

Jim Brown, director of the West Virginia School Board Association, said counties appreciate the proposal is just voluntary as there are many hurdles.

“We’ve always struggled in our state with consolidating schools,” he said. “When you start talking about consolidating communities in a combined school district, what about representation? Are you going be able to really reflect what the opinion is for everybody in the community. I think it’s a really tough burden to try to really accomplish.”

“Is the goal here to allow that money to be spent in the classroom?” WSAZ NewsChannel Three Investigative/Political Reporter Curtis Johnson asked Ellington.

“That would be the ultimate goal, yes,” he replied. “We would like our resources to the students and the school itself rather than have to go to these other purposes, sure.”

Two of those voting against the bill asked can counties not share services now, how much will the proposal costs and does it provide severance with any job cuts. Ellington, chairman of the House Education Committee, said many of those answers are unknown.

Del. Heather Tully, R-Nicholas, criticized the proposal as vague moments before casting one of 73 yes votes to pass the bill.

“Maybe it’s Nicholas and Clay, what if Clay doesn’t want to consolidate with Nicholas, but Nicholas wants it,” she said. “I think it’s kind of vague, and I think it’s — I do think there are operational efficiencies to be had when you do consolidate and look at shared services, but I just think we need a little more consistent product.”

The idea is not entirely new.

Nearly 90 years ago, the Legislature trimmed the number of local school districts from 398 to the 55 county school systems that West Virginia has today.

