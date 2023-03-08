Marietta officials weigh the pros and cons of joining a centralized 911 center

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta officials have not yet decided if they want to be a part of the upcoming Washington County 911 center. On Tuesday, Marietta’s Committee of the Whole met with Washington County Commissioners to discuss the project, weighing the pros and cons.

Major concerns for the city include the cost of the project as well as staffing the Marietta police building.

“..., and you’re asking us to spend more money going forward when we’re already not being benefited from the 911 levy that we are contributing to,” Councilwoman Cassidi Shoaf said to the commissioners.

She said that the city needs to be careful to make sure they know whether or not the project is financially sustainable in the long run when moving forward with decision-making.

Marietta Chief of Police Katherine Warden voiced concerns over not having the police building staffed 24/7 if they join and the cost it would take to hire staff for the building.

Warden also said that they don’t make enough call transfers to justify the cost. Commissioners have previously voiced that the centralized 911 center would help with delays caused by transferring calls.

Warden said, however, that a centralized 911 center could help with dispatch staffing levels since Marietta is low on dispatch staff. However, she told WTAP that she worries about dispatchers no longer being under her command and therefore losing her ability to control the work environment with things like benefits, salaries, etc.

Commissioner Schilling and Booth said that a centralized 911 center will make for better coordination between different emergency departments.

They emphasized the importance of this during a crisis.

“..., you have that accident, now you’ve got to evacuate. You have police, you have fire, you have EMS. With a centralized 911, you have focus on all three immediately,” Booth said.

Commissioner Schilling also said that one of the benefits for Marietta would be having more of a voice with what happens with levy funds.

Schilling also pointed to local fire departments having issues due to call transfers, pointing to the centralized 911 center as an answer.

Mayor Schlicher voiced that he’s not against the plans but needs more questions answered.

Commissioner Schilling said of the project, “I’m concerned about the 60,000 residents that live in Washington County. And, when it comes to public safety, if we can come together and make this happen, I feel like we’re going to provide better public safety for all of our residents.”

Multiple other pros and cons were discussed.

