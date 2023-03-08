Motion for competency evaluation filed for Scott Hickman

Hickman is currently awaiting trial for his alleged involvement in the 1995 homicides of Kimberly and Daniel Fulton.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - The attorney of Scott Hickman has filed a motion for a competency evaluation for his client.

The memorandum in support of the motion filed on Friday states that Hickman’s attorney has observed his client’s “deteriorating mental condition.” According to the memorandum, Hickman’s current state makes him “unable to assist in his own defense.”

The memorandum states that Hickman has not received the psychotropic medication he was previously prescribed for his diagnosed schizoaffective disorder. It also states it is believed that Hickman could be restored to competency if placed in a facility where he could receive his required medication.

Hickman is currently set to go on trial in August.

