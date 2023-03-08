Obituary: Ball, Earnest

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Earnest Ball, 88, of Big Bend, WV, crossed the River Jordan to his heavenly home on Monday, March 6, 2023.

He was born August 17, 1934, in Grantsville, WV, a son of the late Fred and Ethel Snider Ball.

After graduating from Calhoun County High School in 1952, Earnest served overseas in the United States Army.  He was a member of the Linden Lodge 83.  He attended Five Forks Community Church.  He was retired from the WV Dept. of Highways, where he worked for 25 years.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 61 years Medeta Ball; one son Randy and his wife Brenda, grandson Caleb and his wife, Lindsey of Spencer, WV, granddaughter Chelsey and her husband, Matthew Robinson of Slate, WV; six great-grandchildren Case, Sydney, and Colt Ball and Job, Arlene, and Maelynn Robinson, and one sister Freda Whytsell.

In addition to his parents, rejoicing with him in heaven are his brothers Freddie, Jr., Adrian, and Wilford Ball, and sisters Erma, Ernestine, and Deloris.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., with Rev. Alfred Hickman officiating.  Visitation will be held Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.  The interment will be in Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com.

