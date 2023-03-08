Obituary: Bartholow, Leslie

Leslie Bartholow-

Born August 1st, 1950, in Philadelphia, PA. She was the only child of Barbara and Chuck Bailes, who preceded her in death. Leslie passed away after a long battle with kidney disease peacefully and gracefully at 9:34 pm on Sunday, March 5th, 2023, at the age of 72, surrounded by her loving family.

She was married to her high school sweetheart on October 21st, 1972, to the most devoted man on earth, Jim, in Streetsboro, OH, and then they promptly moved to Marietta for his work at The Marietta Times, where they lived for more than 50 years. All she ever wanted to be was a devoted wife and mother, and boy, was she ever. They were blessed with two children and four grandchildren, their true pride and joys: Jamie (Angie), Avery, and Peyton of Galloway, OH, and Jana, Braeyn, and Brynlee of Syracuse, OH. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Susan Fox Gillis, of Chicago, IL, and a very special Aunt Jeanette of Marietta, OH, that has been there from the beginning to the very end stating she was the daughter she never had.

Leslie wore many hats throughout the years and volunteered her time a lot but took great pride in being a Cub Scout Leader, Girl Scout Troop 534 leader, cheerleading advisor, PTA mom always willing to make something and help out in any way, devoted sports and dance mom, dog lover, band mom, and a very special mom to many of her children’s friends. Her smile and laughter were contagious and always lit up the room no matter where she was. Even in her last days, she said I just want everybody to feel special and loved because that’s the way it should be. Her dog, Oreo, will miss her the most as his favorite place to be was on her bed, barking out the front window at all of the neighbors and dogs.

Memorial services are planned for Sunday, March 12th, 2023, at the Arbors at Pomeroy at 2 pm in Pomeroy, OH, where she spent the last months of her life.

Special thanks to: Amedysis Home Health and Hospice for their wonderful care and tender hearts, the girls on 2 West at MMH for their amazing attention and compassionate hearts toward not only Leslie, but her whole family, the staff and residents at the Arbors at Pomeroy for making her feel so special every day, and for the therapy staff at Arbors, as well, for their kindness and sympathy toward Leslie and Jim.

Leslie and Jim were able to renew their vows for their 40th Wedding Anniversary and, more recently, their 50th Wedding Anniversary, and have shown us all how amazing love can be; even though a lot of work, in the end, it was always worth it. She was loved by many, she loved many, and so many looked up to her. She will be missed dearly.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society).

