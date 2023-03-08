Obituary: Biehl, Martha Imogene

Martha Imogene Biehl, 92, of Moss Run, OH., passed away Monday, March 6, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 11, 1930, in Bethel Twp. Monroe Co. OH., to the late Wilbert C. and Ida M. Pabst Zimmerman.

Martha was a member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Church and worked at the Betsey Mills Club, Brunicardi’s Restaurant, and Bailey’s Grocery Store prior to her marriage to her late husband, Richard Carl Biehl. After her marriage on September 3, 1961, she and Dick operated Biehl’s General Store until closing in 1993. She was a member of the Alpha Iota Sorority and a 4-H advisor with her niece Ellen Thomas Vorndran. enjoyed ceramics, crossword puzzles, and card games.

Martha is survived by her daughters Lisa Almond (Bobby) and Penny Biehl, grandchildren Danielle Dodridge (Troy), Jarrett, and Chase Almond, a sister-in-law Joan Biehl Rose and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard “Dick” Carl Biehl, and a sister Nina W. Orsborn.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Friday, March 10, 2023, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., with Pastor Tom Hendershot officiating.

Burial to follow at Moss Run Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 Thursday, March 9, 2023, and an hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Little Muskingum Volunteer Fire Department, 15015 St. Rt. 26, Marietta, OH 45750.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com

