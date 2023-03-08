Obituary: Evans, Jewell

By Phillip Hickman
Mar. 8, 2023
Jewell E. Evans,95, of Ohio, went to be with the Lord on March 3, 2023.

Service will be 1:00 PM Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg, with Reverend Frank Miller officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home.  Interment will follow at Parkersburg Memorial Gardens.  Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

