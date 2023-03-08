Obituary: Stansberry, Marcia Lynn

Marcia Lynn Stansberry, the strongest woman you will have ever met, left this life to move on and conquer the next on March 7th, 2023.

She is survived by her husband Arnold; daughter Penny Carder (Dustin); son Ben Stansberry (Joanna); grandchildren Zack Stansberry, Ruger, and Katelynn Carder; her parents Kendell and Short Stanley; and brothers Mark and Matt Stanley.

Marcia was a 62-year-old retired Ritchie County Bus driver, an avid farmer, and a chicken hoarder. She was active with functions at the Smithville Community Center. If you knew her, chances are you loved her. She was a hard worker and would help anyone in any way she could. She will be missed greatly by all.

Graveside services will be held at 4 PM, Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Hardman Chapel Cemetery, Smithville, WV, with Rev. Randy Wilson officiating. Raiguel Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements, and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

