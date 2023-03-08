One person is dead following a one vehicle crash on I-77 South by mile marker 179 Wednesday morning

By Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One person is dead following a one vehicle crash on I-77 South by mile marker 179 Wednesday morning.

The call for the crash came in at 6:37 a.m.

The commercial vehicle hit the guardrail on the right side of the roadway and went over the embankment between the Emerson Ave. exit and Route 50 exit, according to authorities.

The name of the driver has not been released yet.

The roadway was shut down for some time but has since been reopened.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Williamstown Fire Department, Waverly Fire Department, Vienna Fire Department, West Virginia Department of Highways, St. Joseph’s Ambulance Services, and Camden Clark Medical Center all responded to the scene.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

