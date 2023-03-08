Parts of US see record start to allergy season

Waves of the yellow-green dust are flooding the air and coating everything from car windshields...
Waves of the yellow-green dust are flooding the air and coating everything from car windshields to sidewalks.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - We’re seeing a record-early start to allergy season.

Allergy-triggering pollen is hitting the southern and eastern U.S. earlier this year than ever before.

Waves of the yellow-green dust are flooding the air and coating everything from car windshields to sidewalks.

In Atlanta, the pollen count climbed to the “extremely high” range Monday, the earliest it has done so in 30 years of record-keeping.

By Tuesday, the tree pollen count had doubled.

In Washington D.C., the first “high” tree pollen count appeared a month ago, hitting a record high for this time of year.

It comes after an exceptionally warm February in the South and East and is part of a trend blamed on climate change.

A Wednesday report from the nonprofit group Climate Central found that allergy season has gotten longer on average since 1970.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suddenly Sleepy Saturday
Gov Jim Justice declares March 11 as ‘Suddenly Sleepy Saturday’
Wood County is facing a syphilis outbreak.
Syphilis numbers remain at outbreak levels in Wood County - what you need to know
Both Parkersburg and Vienna are receiving HUD grants.
Parkersburg gets two HUD grants worth over $1 million together
Nitro Police say they were called to Bailes Drive on a welfare check Monday night after they...
Police welfare check reveals man’s body, dozens of cats
Burn ban
Ohio and West Virginia burn ban begins for the next three months

Latest News

Brandy Miller, 35, died after she was crushed by a crowd in Rochester, New York, on Sunday.
Family speaks after woman dies in concert crowd surge
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell prepares to testify before the House Financial Services...
Powell says ‘no decision’ on the Fed’s next move on rates
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Tyre Nichols death spurs Justice Department police review
Female activists shout slogans during a rally celebrating International Women's Day in Jakarta,...
International Women’s Day events highlight gaps in gender equality