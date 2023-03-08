Political rally with congressmen Alex Mooney and Jim Jordan to take place

The rally will take place on the evening of March 10.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ohio Representative Jim Jordan will be joining West Virginia Representative Alex Mooney for a rally in Parkersburg this Friday.

The rally will serve as a campaign event for Representative Mooney’s 2024 senatorial run. The event will be held from 6:30 to 9 in the evening at the Judge Black Judicial Annex in downtown Parkersburg. Attendance is free, but tickets must be reserved in advance online. Tickets can be reserved here.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead following a one vehicle crash on I-77 South by mile marker 179 Wednesday...
UPDATE: The name of the driver who was killed following a crash on I-77 South has been released
Suddenly Sleepy Saturday
Gov Jim Justice declares March 11 as ‘Suddenly Sleepy Saturday’
Nitro Police say they were called to Bailes Drive on a welfare check Monday night after they...
Police welfare check reveals man’s body, dozens of cats
Wood County is facing a syphilis outbreak.
Syphilis numbers remain at outbreak levels in Wood County - what you need to know
Crews responding to train derailment in Summers County

Latest News

Interim secretary of W.Va. D.H.H.R. address passing of H.B. 2006
Interim secretary of W.Va. D.H.H.R. address passing of H.B. 2006
Teach for America Appalachia approved by WV Board of Education
Teach for America Appalachia approved by WV Board of Education
A bill honoring Charleston Patrol Officer Cassie Johnson is headed to Gov. Jim Justice’s desk...
House lawmakers pass Patrol Officer Cassie Johnson Memorial Act
Senator Brown and Senator Manchin seeking a closer look at black lung benefits