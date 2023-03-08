Political rally with congressmen Alex Mooney and Jim Jordan to take place

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ohio Representative Jim Jordan will be joining West Virginia Representative Alex Mooney for a rally in Parkersburg this Friday.

The rally will serve as a campaign event for Representative Mooney’s 2024 senatorial run. The event will be held from 6:30 to 9 in the evening at the Judge Black Judicial Annex in downtown Parkersburg. Attendance is free, but tickets must be reserved in advance online. Tickets can be reserved here.

