Scoreboard: March 7, 2023

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

CLASS AA BOYS BASKETBALL REGION I CO-FINALS

St. Marys - 41

Williamstown - 81

Williamstown clinches the number one seed in the state tournament, and will face Trinity Christian on Wednesday, March 15 at 5:30 p.m. in Charleston

Ritchie County - 55

Wheeling Central Catholic - 67

CLASS AA BOYS BASKETBALL REGION IV CO-FINALS

Poca - 39

Ravenswood - 42

Ravenswood clinches the 6 seed in the state tournament, and will face Chapmanville on Wednesday, March 15 at 9:30 a.m. in Charleston

Wirt County - 30

Charleston Catholic - 54

OHIO BOYS BASKETBALL DIV. IV REGION 15 SEMIFINALS

Federal Hocking - 51

Hiland - 55

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.