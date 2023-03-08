Scoreboard: March 7, 2023
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -
CLASS AA BOYS BASKETBALL REGION I CO-FINALS
St. Marys - 41
Williamstown - 81
Williamstown clinches the number one seed in the state tournament, and will face Trinity Christian on Wednesday, March 15 at 5:30 p.m. in Charleston
Ritchie County - 55
Wheeling Central Catholic - 67
CLASS AA BOYS BASKETBALL REGION IV CO-FINALS
Poca - 39
Ravenswood - 42
Ravenswood clinches the 6 seed in the state tournament, and will face Chapmanville on Wednesday, March 15 at 9:30 a.m. in Charleston
Wirt County - 30
Charleston Catholic - 54
OHIO BOYS BASKETBALL DIV. IV REGION 15 SEMIFINALS
Federal Hocking - 51
Hiland - 55
Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.