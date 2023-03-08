Scoreboard: March 7, 2023

Williamstown (24-0) celebrates their regional championship win over St. Marys
Williamstown (24-0) celebrates their regional championship win over St. Marys(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

CLASS AA BOYS BASKETBALL REGION I CO-FINALS

St. Marys - 41

Williamstown - 81

Williamstown clinches the number one seed in the state tournament, and will face Trinity Christian on Wednesday, March 15 at 5:30 p.m. in Charleston

Ritchie County - 55

Wheeling Central Catholic - 67

CLASS AA BOYS BASKETBALL REGION IV CO-FINALS

Poca - 39

Ravenswood - 42

Ravenswood clinches the 6 seed in the state tournament, and will face Chapmanville on Wednesday, March 15 at 9:30 a.m. in Charleston

Wirt County - 30

Charleston Catholic - 54

OHIO BOYS BASKETBALL DIV. IV REGION 15 SEMIFINALS

Federal Hocking - 51

Hiland - 55

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic graphic
Body found in Kanawha River
Burn ban
Ohio and West Virginia burn ban begins for the next three months
Camden Clark Medical Center
WVU Medicine acquires Ohio Valley Health Care
Wood County is facing a syphilis outbreak.
Syphilis numbers remain at outbreak levels in Wood County - what you need to know
Southeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force arrests Charles Kelly for child porn
Southeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force arrests Charles Kelly for child porn

Latest News

Iain Perry signs
Iain Perry signs with Centenary University
Iain Perry signs with Centenary for baseball
Iain Perry signs with Centenary University for baseball
Evan Breakdown
High School Basketball Playoff Breakdown
Brookelyn Reynolds signs with WLU
Brookelyn Reynolds signs with West Liberty University