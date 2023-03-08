Scouts present their Eagle Scout project plans to Marietta officials

Two scouts presented their Eagle Scout project plans.
Two scouts presented their Eagle Scout project plans.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Local scouts presented their Eagle Scout project plans to Marietta’s Public Lands, Buildings, and Parks Committee.

One scout hopes to make a sign at the armory. It would be made of brick and granite and would have six foot tall columns.

Another scout hopes to renovate Indian Acres Park. That includes building a pavilion by the boat ramps as well as redoing bathrooms among other ideas. He suggested possibly converting the bathrooms into storage space for people who play pickle ball.

Officials are writing up two resolutions - one for each - that will be read at next city council meeting.

