Student Athlete of the Week: Nathan Plotner

Nathan Plotner, a senior track and field runner and basketball player for Parkersburg South Hugh School, is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week.

As one of the leading scorers for this years Patriots basketball team, Nathan has stepped up in a big way as the “big man” for a high powered Parkersburg South offense.

But, Nathan knows that being a success on the court means he has to work hard in the class room first.

After Nathan graduates high school, he hopes to continue his basketball career in college.

