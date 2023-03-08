Teach for America Appalachia approved by WV Board of Education

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The application for the approval of Teach for America Appalachia was approved by the West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) according to a statement sent by the WVBE.

This program is one of four that was approved under the WVDE’s Option 3 Pathway.

The statement said, “TFAA will support candidates with coursework at no cost to successfully pursue a non-transferrable provisional professional teaching certificate in the state. Partnering with counties, TFAA will also provide a variety of training, virtual and in-person practicum experiences and mentoring in order to fill areas of critical need.”

Option 3 Pathway allows people with bachelor’s degrees from regionally accredited institutes of higher education and an overall 2.5 GPA to complete coursework pursuant to §18A-3-2a(a)(1)(C) for receiving a Professional Teaching Certificate. American Board, iTeach and Teach Now are also approved providers under this pathway, and additional information is available on the TeachWV website.

Teacher candidates will hold a bachelor’s or master’s degree and may begin to apply for the TFAA program on the national website, teachforamerica.org.

“Approval of the Teach for America Appalachia program allows us to open another option to address this critical need in our state,” said WVBE Member Debra Sullivan. “Recruiting idealistic young people to our state for this purpose represents a huge investment. We hope they will acculturate into our communities and fall in love with teaching in West Virginia.”

