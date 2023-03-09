Arts and entertainment events happening March 9th-12th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
Mar. 9, 2023
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org
Thursday, March 9th
- Artist Display by Penny Channell @ WesBanco
- Mosaics Exhibit from Artists at SW Resources 9:30am - 4:00pm @ Artsbridge 925 Market St Parkersburg
- 2023 WVAEA Youth Art Month Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Birth- 2 years Story Time 10:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- St. Patrick’s Day Storytime 10:30am @ Belpre Public Library
- Free Play at the Library! 1:00pm - 7:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- After School Teen Hangout-ages 12-19 3:00pm - 6:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- After School Movies- rated G or PG- under 7 must have adult present 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Marietta Public Library
- Minestrone Cooking Class 5:00pm - 6:00pm @ The Changed Plate
- Vinyl Cutting- Cricut Basics 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- Adult Board Games 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Bright Lights on Broadway Annual Gala and Awards 5:30pm - 8:30pm
- Intro to Resin Painting 5:30pm - 7:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- Pottery on the Wheel 6:00pm - 8:30pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
Friday, March 10th
- Artist Display by Penny Channell @ WesBanco
- 2023 WVAEA Youth Art Month Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Preschool Story Time- ages 3-6 10:00am - 11:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Toddler Time- ages 18 mos-3 years 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library
- Children’s Story Time- ages 3-5 10:30am - 11:30am @ Williamstown Public Library
- Free Yoga at the Library! 12:00pm - 12:45pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- PreSchool Picasso Ages 3-5 12:30pm - 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Small Fry Tales- ages 4-5 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ South Parkersburg Public Library
- Educator (Teachers, Aides and Administrators ONLY) Open House 4:30pm - 6:30pm @ Discovery World- Market St Parkersburg WV
- 2023 Annual Dinner and Auction 5:30pm @ Dyson-Baudo Recreation Center Marietta College
- Pen Turning 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- Dinner and Piano with Wendy McGlynn 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
- Faux Stained Glass Finetime 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Friday Night Seafood Buffet 6:30pm - 8:30am @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
- Ice Rink at Parkersburg City Park 7:00pm - 10:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park
- Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time 8:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
- Buffalo Wabs and The Price Hill Hustle 9:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall
Saturday, March 11th
- Artist Display by Penny Channell @ WesBanco
- Birds of a Feather Walk 8:30am - 10:30am @ Ohio River National Wildlife Refuge
- 2023 WVAEA Youth Art Month Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Saturday Craft Day- Dr. Seuss theme- all ages 10:00am - 4:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Aarty Parties 11:00am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Cross Stitch Class- ages 14+ 11:00am - 12:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- Embroidery 11:00am - 12:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- Free Play at the Library! 12:00pm - 6:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- True Crime Book Club 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- An Insider’s Tour 1:30pm - 3:30pm @ Campus Martius Museum and Ohio River Museum
- Wondrous Watercolor Art with Miss Lacy- grades K-3 1:30pm - 3:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Watercolor Animals 2:00pm - 4:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Wondrous Watercolor Art with Miss Lacy- grades 4-6 3:30pm - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Ohio River Sternwheel Festival Ball 2023 5:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
- Brew Night Out Beer Pairing with Jackie O’s Brewery and DJ Correct 6:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
- Dinner and Piano with Wendy McGlynn 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
- Ice Rink at Parkersburg City Park 6:00pm - 10:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park
- Symphonie Fantastique: WV Symphony Orchestra 7:30pm - 9:30pm @ Clay Center
- Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time 8:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
- Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
- Alex Williams 9:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall
Sunday, March 12th
- Beginner Introductory Stained Glass Series- part 1 of 2 10:00am - 3:00pm @ Marietta Makery 172 Front St Marietta OH
- Sunday Piano Brunch with Jason Wyers 11:00am - 2:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
- Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time 6:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
- Auditions for Moon Over Buffalo 7:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players
