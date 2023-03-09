Arts and entertainment events happening March 9th-12th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Lyndsay Dennis joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley.
By Henry Grof
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, March 9th

  • Artist Display by Penny Channell @ WesBanco
  • Mosaics Exhibit from Artists at SW Resources 9:30am - 4:00pm @ Artsbridge 925 Market St Parkersburg
  • 2023 WVAEA Youth Art Month Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Birth- 2 years Story Time 10:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • St. Patrick’s Day Storytime 10:30am @ Belpre Public Library
  • Free Play at the Library! 1:00pm - 7:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • After School Teen Hangout-ages 12-19 3:00pm - 6:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • After School Movies- rated G or PG- under 7 must have adult present 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Marietta Public Library
  • Minestrone Cooking Class 5:00pm - 6:00pm @ The Changed Plate
  • Vinyl Cutting- Cricut Basics 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Adult Board Games 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Bright Lights on Broadway Annual Gala and Awards 5:30pm - 8:30pm
  • Intro to Resin Painting 5:30pm - 7:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Pottery on the Wheel 6:00pm - 8:30pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Friday, March 10th

  • Artist Display by Penny Channell @ WesBanco
  • 2023 WVAEA Youth Art Month Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Preschool Story Time- ages 3-6 10:00am - 11:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Toddler Time- ages 18 mos-3 years 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library
  • Children’s Story Time- ages 3-5 10:30am - 11:30am @ Williamstown Public Library
  • Free Yoga at the Library! 12:00pm - 12:45pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • PreSchool Picasso Ages 3-5 12:30pm - 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Small Fry Tales- ages 4-5 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ South Parkersburg Public Library
  • Educator (Teachers, Aides and Administrators ONLY) Open House 4:30pm - 6:30pm @ Discovery World- Market St Parkersburg WV
  • 2023 Annual Dinner and Auction 5:30pm @ Dyson-Baudo Recreation Center Marietta College
  • Pen Turning 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Dinner and Piano with Wendy McGlynn 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
  • Faux Stained Glass Finetime 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Friday Night Seafood Buffet 6:30pm - 8:30am @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
  • Ice Rink at Parkersburg City Park 7:00pm - 10:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park
  • Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time 8:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
  • Buffalo Wabs and The Price Hill Hustle 9:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall

Saturday, March 11th

  • Artist Display by Penny Channell @ WesBanco
  • Birds of a Feather Walk 8:30am - 10:30am @ Ohio River National Wildlife Refuge
  • 2023 WVAEA Youth Art Month Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Saturday Craft Day- Dr. Seuss theme- all ages 10:00am - 4:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Aarty Parties 11:00am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Cross Stitch Class- ages 14+ 11:00am - 12:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Embroidery 11:00am - 12:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Free Play at the Library! 12:00pm - 6:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • True Crime Book Club 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • An Insider’s Tour 1:30pm - 3:30pm @ Campus Martius Museum and Ohio River Museum
  • Wondrous Watercolor Art with Miss Lacy- grades K-3 1:30pm - 3:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Watercolor Animals 2:00pm - 4:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Wondrous Watercolor Art with Miss Lacy- grades 4-6 3:30pm - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Ohio River Sternwheel Festival Ball 2023 5:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
  • Brew Night Out Beer Pairing with Jackie O’s Brewery and DJ Correct 6:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
  • Dinner and Piano with Wendy McGlynn 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
  • Ice Rink at Parkersburg City Park 6:00pm - 10:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park
  • Symphonie Fantastique: WV Symphony Orchestra 7:30pm - 9:30pm @ Clay Center
  • Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time 8:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
  • Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
  • Alex Williams 9:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall

Sunday, March 12th

  • Beginner Introductory Stained Glass Series- part 1 of 2 10:00am - 3:00pm @ Marietta Makery 172 Front St Marietta OH
  • Sunday Piano Brunch with Jason Wyers 11:00am - 2:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
  • Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time 6:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
  • Auditions for Moon Over Buffalo 7:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead following a one vehicle crash on I-77 South by mile marker 179 Wednesday...
UPDATE: The name of the driver who was killed following a crash on I-77 South has been released
Suddenly Sleepy Saturday
Gov Jim Justice declares March 11 as ‘Suddenly Sleepy Saturday’
Crews responding to train derailment in Summers County
Nitro Police say they were called to Bailes Drive on a welfare check Monday night after they...
Police welfare check reveals man’s body, dozens of cats
Authorities say a forensic group home is planned in Parkersburg
Authorities say a forensic group home is being built in Parkersburg

Latest News

Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the...
Artsbridge March 9th, 2023
A new opportunity for Marietta College students to ease any academic stress will be available...
Marietta College to open new peer support center
Arrests two individuals in Muskingum Township.
Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office executes drug bust
Vienna's park board discussed multiple topics.
Vienna’s park board discusses multiple topics