Marietta College to open new peer support center

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College is continuing to look into ways of addressing student mental health.

Marietta College is accomplishing this with a new “peer support center.”

This center will be a place for students to help other students who are in need of a place to de-stress from academic pressure.

According to Marietta College mental health counselor, Suzy Zimwalde, studies have shown that students prefer to go to another student to help talk about any mental health concerns or stress.

“So, if you read through the studies and the data, it shows that about 70 percent of students prefer to go to another student when they’re feeling stressed or overwhelmed. So, with that data, we thought, ‘How about coming up with an idea of how we can implement that on our campus,’” says Zimwalde.

The Pio-to-Pio peer support center will be opening up on March 15th at 4 p.m.

