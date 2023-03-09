Obituary: Allen, Bruce Eugene

Bruce Eugene Allen Obit
Bruce Eugene Allen Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Mar. 9, 2023
Bruce Eugene Allen, 62, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 8, 2023, at his residence. He was born February 5, 1961, to Carole and Patsy Allen, both deceased.

He is survived by his wife, Terri Allen; children Zachary Allen (Lacy) and Leanna Allen; stepchildren Josh Bandy (Shannon), Joel Bandy, and Ryan Phillips, 15 grandchildren; and siblings Brian Allen (Nancy) and Rachel Allen.

He loved spending time at his river lot and riding his side-by-side through the woods. He was always willing to help his family and friends. Gone too soon; he will be greatly missed.

There will be a memorial for him at his river lot, to be announced later.

A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

