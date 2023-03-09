Obituary: Souther, Marjorie Grace Tinney

Marjorie Grace Tinney Souther, 98, of Vienna, WV, died March 1, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born in Parkersburg, the daughter of the late William O. Tinney and the late Lorena Wile Tinney Mace.

Upon graduation from Parkersburg High School in 1943, she was employed by the C&P Telephone Company for a number of years. She was a 60+ years member of the Vienna Baptist Church, where she and her husband, Furman Earl (Pony) Souther, served as leaders for the Baptist Youth Fellowship. Marjorie was active in many other church activities, including Vacation Bible School. For more than fifty years, Marjorie was a member of Clara Edna Chapter No. 140 Order of the Eastern Star and was a member of the Bethany White Shrine of Jerusalem and White Shrine Patrol.

Over the years, Marjorie enjoyed many hunting and fishing adventures with her family. Her home was always open to laughing with and entertaining her sons’ many friends. In later years, she and Pony were “snowbirds” and enjoyed their winter home in Clearwater, Florida.

In addition to her parents, Marjorie was preceded in death by her beloved husband of seventy-two years; and her brother, Ronald D. Mace of Parkersburg.

She is survived by two sons, Gregory (Sharon) of Rotonda West, Florida, and Mark of Clearwater, Florida; three grandsons; three granddaughters; and a number of great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, with Pastor Bill Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 am on Wednesday at the funeral home.

