Parkersburg Armory to hold Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans event on March 29

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In a few weeks, the Parkersburg Armory will be holding an event for the veterans of the Vietnam War.

The “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans” event on March 29th will be held by the Parkersburg Armory. This event will give veterans of this war the chance to be with other veterans — both from the Vietnam War and wars after — and to get claim work and other services done.

Some Vietnam veterans say that this event is a great opportunity for them not only to have that comradery, but to get the reception they weren’t able to have when they came back.

“It means a lot to me personally. And I’m sure that if there’s any Vietnam veterans out there that have not been here before, it’s an opportunity to talk with other vets from Vietnam, to get some claim work done if you need it. And it’s just a welcome home that we didn’t get when we came home from Vietnam,” says Vietnam War veterans, B.B. Smith.

Leading up to the event, on March 26th, veterans will be planting flags in the front lawn of the Parkersburg Armory.

It will be a total of 734 flags, representing the number of lives lost in Vietnam from West Virginia. There will also be a reading of the names later in the day.

