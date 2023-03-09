Roseland Coffee Bar expands into new Belpre location

Roseland Coffee Bar is expanding to Belpre.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:09 PM EST
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - A small business is expanding even further in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

The Roseland Coffee Bar has expanded to a new location in Belpre.

Owners of the small business say that after the success and loyalty from the Mid-Ohio Valley from its Barlow location, the coffee shop wanted to expand its reach even further.

Co-owner, Collin Yost says that the shop has seen a lot of its supporters coming out to the new location.

“So, we’ve met tons of new people and we see a lot of regulars from Barlow. I think we honestly had such a loyal fan base growing in Barlow that we were getting people coming from Marietta, Parkersburg, Belpre all coming to Barlow. So, now adding that second convenience of that second location so some people aren’t having to drive the extra 15 minutes or whatever,” says Yost.

The co-owners say that the shop is looking to plan community events in the future.

