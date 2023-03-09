Scoreboard: March 8, 2023
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -
CLASS AAAA BOYS BASKETBALL REGION IV CO-FINALS
Cabell Midland - 44
Parkersburg South - 72
Parkersburg South is the 3 seed in the state tournament and will face Hedgesville in the first round on Tuesday, March 14 at 9:30 a.m.
CLASS AAA BOYS BASKETBALL REGION IV CO-FINALS
Logan - 66
Ripley - 78
Ripley is the 3 seed in the state tournament and will face Elkins in the first round on Thursday, March 16 at 9:30 a.m.
CLASS AA GIRLS BASKETBALL QUARTERFINALS
Petersburg - 48
St. Marys - 40
Ravenswood - 37
Wyoming East - 67
CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL QUARTERFINALS
Gilmer County - 27
Doddridge County - 59
