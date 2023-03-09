Scoreboard: March 8, 2023

Parkersburg South celebrates their Region IV title over Cabell Midland
Parkersburg South celebrates their Region IV title over Cabell Midland(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

CLASS AAAA BOYS BASKETBALL REGION IV CO-FINALS

Cabell Midland - 44

Parkersburg South - 72

Parkersburg South is the 3 seed in the state tournament and will face Hedgesville in the first round on Tuesday, March 14 at 9:30 a.m.

CLASS AAA BOYS BASKETBALL REGION IV CO-FINALS

Logan - 66

Ripley - 78

Ripley is the 3 seed in the state tournament and will face Elkins in the first round on Thursday, March 16 at 9:30 a.m.

CLASS AA GIRLS BASKETBALL QUARTERFINALS

St. Marys vs. Petersburg Girls Basketball Quarterfinals

Petersburg - 48

St. Marys - 40

Ravenswood vs. Wyoming East Girls Basketball Quarterfinals

Ravenswood - 37

Wyoming East - 67

CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL QUARTERFINALS

Gilmer County - 27

Doddridge County - 59

