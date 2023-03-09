Vienna’s park board discusses multiple topics

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Vienna’s park board met Wednesday night.

Mayor Rapp and VRIA President Chuck Noffsinger started the meeting off. They showed the board design ideas for two baseball fields being moved due to the baseball and soccer fields resolution. They said, due to a storm drain being in the way, the fields will be moved to a different location than originally planned. They are considering moving them to the base of the sledding hill near the rec building. The original plan was to move them below the rec building. Rapp said that they could put in a temporary fence for baseball season that they could take out during sledding season. Officials will be working on preliminary designs.

The board also tabled a measure that would designate the community building for wrestling practice. They said that this motion is meant to leave time for other location options to be explored.

The VRIA, with the help of locals, is looking into starting a wrestling program for local youth.

People at the meeting also voted to put a set of new playground equipment at Jackson Park and the ball fields.

Multiple other topics were discussed.

