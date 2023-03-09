Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office executes drug bust

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office along with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant on a drug bust on Tuesday.

Officials executed a search warrant on the two-hundred block of Francis Road Muskingum Township.

Officials arrested Corey Sapp Jr. and Felisha Casto. Both are 32 years old.

Officials found drugs — such as methamphetamine and cocaine, drug paraphernalia — including drug ledgers and digital scales — cash and a firearm.

Officials found that Casto has an active warrant for her from Morgan County for failing to appear. Along with the charge of the warrant, Casto for possession of methamphetamine, having weapons while on disability and possession of a schedule two drug.

Sapp is currently being held in Washington County Jail for possession of a schedule two controlled substance and cocaine.

Sapp is being held on a one-thousand dollar bond and Casto is being held on a $50 thousand bond.

