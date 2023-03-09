Wood County Commission hears budget requests from elected officials

By Chase Campbell
Published: Mar. 9, 2023
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission met on March 9 to hear budget requests from elected officials.

Requests were made by Sheriff Rick Woodyard, prosecuting attorney Pat Lefebure, assessor David Nohe and Circuit Clerk Celeste Ridgeway, among others. A common theme through all the budget requests was the need for more staff and raises for existing staff.

Commission President Blair Couch said that requests like these are a common occurrence during the commission’s budget season. “I cannot remember a time where elected and department heads didn’t want to help their employees,” Couch said. “And so they rely upon the commission to provide pay raises. In years past, what we really concentrated on was bringing the bottom up. So we had employees getting paid 23 a year, and we decided that we wanted to get to a living wage. So we would boost the bottom employees without really doing much for the higher end employees.”

The commissions budget for their upcoming fiscal year, which will run from July first 2023 to June 30 2024, is still under development.

The commission will soon receive budget requests from non-elected department heads.

