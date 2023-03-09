W.Va. attorney general announces his plans to take the state’s transgender sports law to the U.S. Supreme Court

Morrisey’s office is filing the motion alongside the Alliance Defending Freedom.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey on March 9 announced that his office is taking another step toward ensuring that West Virginia’s transgender sports legislation stays on the books.

House Bill 3293, signed into law in 2021, bans transgender women from participating in female sports. The ACLU filed a lawsuit shortly after the bill was signed into law on the behalf of a transgender girl who hoped to compete in girl’s sports. The lawsuit asserted that the legislation violated both Title IX and the 14th amendment of the constitution.

In January 2023, a federal judge ruled that the transgender sports law is constitutional. In February, an injunction against the legislation was filed in the Fourth Circuit.

On March 9, Attorney General Morrissey announced that his office is making a filing in the U.S. Supreme Court to lift that injunction. “We are now asking SCOTUS to vacate that unreasoned and incorrect injunction. Federal courts should not enjoin democratically passed legislation without saying why, and the plaintiff cannot succeed on their merits,” the attorney general said.

Morrisey’s office is filing the motion alongside the Alliance Defending Freedom. The statement released by his office his available here.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead following a one vehicle crash on I-77 South by mile marker 179 Wednesday...
UPDATE: The name of the driver who was killed following a crash on I-77 South has been released
Suddenly Sleepy Saturday
Gov Jim Justice declares March 11 as ‘Suddenly Sleepy Saturday’
Authorities say a forensic group home is planned in Parkersburg
Authorities say a forensic group home is being built in Parkersburg
Crews responding to train derailment in Summers County
Nitro Police say they were called to Bailes Drive on a welfare check Monday night after they...
Police welfare check reveals man’s body, dozens of cats

Latest News

Parkersburg Armory to hold Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans event on March 29
Parkersburg Armory to hold Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans event on March 29
An event will be taking place in a few weeks for Vietnam War veterans to receive the reception...
Parkersburg Armory to hold Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans event on March 29
Despite a recent study showing that West Virginia is seeing a decrease in overdose deaths, Wood...
W.Va. overdose deaths decrease from 2021, Wood Co. still sees steady overdose deaths
W.Va. overdose deaths decrease from 2021, Wood Co. still sees steady overdose deaths
W.Va. overdose deaths decrease from 2021, Wood Co. still sees steady overdose deaths