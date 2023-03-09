W.Va. attorney general announces his plans to take the state’s transgender sports law to the U.S. Supreme Court

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey on March 9 announced that his office is taking another step toward ensuring that West Virginia’s transgender sports legislation stays on the books.

House Bill 3293, signed into law in 2021, bans transgender women from participating in female sports. The ACLU filed a lawsuit shortly after the bill was signed into law on the behalf of a transgender girl who hoped to compete in girl’s sports. The lawsuit asserted that the legislation violated both Title IX and the 14th amendment of the constitution.

In January 2023, a federal judge ruled that the transgender sports law is constitutional. In February, an injunction against the legislation was filed in the Fourth Circuit.

On March 9, Attorney General Morrissey announced that his office is making a filing in the U.S. Supreme Court to lift that injunction. “We are now asking SCOTUS to vacate that unreasoned and incorrect injunction. Federal courts should not enjoin democratically passed legislation without saying why, and the plaintiff cannot succeed on their merits,” the attorney general said.

Morrisey’s office is filing the motion alongside the Alliance Defending Freedom. The statement released by his office his available here.

