W.Va. overdose deaths decrease from 2021, Wood Co. still sees steady overdose deaths

Despite a recent study showing that West Virginia is seeing a decrease in overdose deaths, Wood County is seeing the opposite.
Despite a recent study showing that West Virginia is seeing a decrease in overdose deaths, Wood County is seeing the opposite.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A recent study shows that West Virginia is seeing a decrease in overdose deaths. However, law officials in Wood County say that overdose deaths are still steady in the area.

The statistics were provided by “Quotewizard” and shows that W.Va. has an 11 percent decrease in overdose deaths when comparing 2022 to 2021, the second-largest decrease amongst states in the U.S.

The following statistics are courtesy of Quotewizard:

YearW.Va. Overdose Deaths
2015686
2016838
20171,006
2018924
2019811
20201,224
20211,522
20221,398

However, Wood Co. sheriff Rick Woodyard says even though overdoses have decreased during the time period — from 244 to 177 — the amount of overdose deaths slightly increased.

Woodyard believes this is because of the increase in fentanyl circulating in the area.

“Fentanyl’s more deadly than most of the drugs. It takes a very small amount to affect the body. Some of the quantities we’re seeing being interdicted in our area would affect thousands of people,” says Woodyard.

Woodyard says that there are versions of the drugs that are resistant to Narcan. Woodyard also says that the county is seeing a higher amount of overdoses compared to the rest of the state.

The following statistics are courtesy of Woodyard:

YearWood Co. OverdosesWood Co. Overdose-related Deaths
201826323
201933128
202041730
202124445
202217748

As of March 9, the statistics for overdoses in Wood County stands at 46 with a total of seven overdose-related deaths.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead following a one vehicle crash on I-77 South by mile marker 179 Wednesday...
UPDATE: The name of the driver who was killed following a crash on I-77 South has been released
Suddenly Sleepy Saturday
Gov Jim Justice declares March 11 as ‘Suddenly Sleepy Saturday’
Authorities say a forensic group home is planned in Parkersburg
Authorities say a forensic group home is being built in Parkersburg
Crews responding to train derailment in Summers County
Nitro Police say they were called to Bailes Drive on a welfare check Monday night after they...
Police welfare check reveals man’s body, dozens of cats

Latest News

Parkersburg Armory to hold Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans event on March 29
Parkersburg Armory to hold Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans event on March 29
W.Va. attorney general announces his plans to take the state’s transgender sports law to the...
W.Va. attorney general announces his plans to take the state’s transgender sports law to the U.S. Supreme Court
An event will be taking place in a few weeks for Vietnam War veterans to receive the reception...
Parkersburg Armory to hold Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans event on March 29
Despite a recent study showing that West Virginia is seeing a decrease in overdose deaths, Wood...
W.Va. overdose deaths decrease from 2021, Wood Co. still sees steady overdose deaths