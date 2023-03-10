Arrests in Coolville following Southeast Major Crimes Task Force investigation

Jack E. Fox
Jack E. Fox(file photo)
By Carrie Rose
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two people are in custody following an investigation on Brimstone Road in Coolville.

According to the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force, detectives seized “confirmed methamphetamine, fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia.”

Charged in connection with the drugs found is Jack E. Fox on two counts of felony Possession of Drugs.

Miranda M. Casteel was arrested for a Violation of Parole by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority.

Requests for additional charges will be submitted to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Southeast Major Crimes Task Force is comprised of representatives from: Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe, Meigs, and Athens County Sheriff’s Offices; the Marietta, Belpre, Glouster, Middleport, McConnelsville, and Nelsonville Police Departments; the Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe, Meigs and Athens County Prosecutor’s Offices; and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations. The Task Force is part of the Ohio Attorney General’s Organized Crime Investigation Commission.

