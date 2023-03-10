Beverly-Waterford community comes together for 11-year old in hospital

BEVERLY, Ohio (WTAP) - Hunter Allen is an 11-year old boy who on Wednesday suffered serious injuries from a UTV accident where he fell headfirst. Among the injuries is a fractured skull, bleeding of the brain and a bruised lung and legs.

Hunter’s brother, Brantley says he was shaken from the incident.

“Like, ‘What are we going to do?’ I was stressed. I didn’t know what to do,” says Brantley Allen.

Since the news came out about Hunter’s accident, those in the Beverly-Waterford community stepped up to contribute.

“Miranda and Heath are grateful to the community for the tremendous amount of support,” says Hunter’s aunt, Sandy Oxley. “They are just humbled and amazed at the community support. Whether it’s from the local sports teams to the local schools. But the community businesses have been amazing in stepping up.”

From sending thoughts and prayers to Riverbend Family Dining putting together a special fundraiser for Hunter and his family.

“Here at Riverbend, we have decided to choose his favorite meal. Which is a loaded spud. We are giving two dollars per spud sold today to the family,” says Riverbend Family Dining general manager, Stephanie Sells.

Hunter’s family says that they are overwhelmed by the continued support from the community. As the well wishes go farther than even the Mid-Ohio Valley.

“We told him that Fort Frye will be wearing green today. That’s within the community. He was pleased to see that his friends at Warren were wearing green. We know he hears it and we get excited about that,” says Oxley. “All of the community support that we’ve had in the sports leagues that he’s played in. Rivals, competitors are stepping up to the plate and sending heartwarming wishes. There have been wishes from across the country in fact.”

Hunter’s dad, Heath says that hunter is making progress and is currently off of the ventilator and breathing on his own.

