Bridge inspections scheduled

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There will be inspections on Bull Creek Bridge, Division Street Overpass Bridges, and the Neal Run Bridges in Parkersburg in the coming week.

During the inspection there will be single lane closures on the bridges.

The Bull Creek Bridge inspection is set for March 13 and will have a single lane closure from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Division Street Overpass Bridge will have single lane closures on March 14 and March 15.

On March 16 and March 17, the Neal Run Bridges will have single lane closures.

The single lane closures are expected to be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Motorists traveling on US 50 and WV 14, below the bridge, may experience delays. Motorists are asked to seek alternative routes.

Those traveling through the work zone are reminded to use caution, and reduce speed as workers will be conducting the inspections.

