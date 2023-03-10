Community ground search of Johnson Jane Park postponed

Some in the Parkersburg community are looking to search the area for Gretchen as the investigation continues.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A ground search for Gretchen Fleming at Johnson Jane Park in Parkersburg tomorrow has been postponed.

The person leading the community ground search, Crissy Lawrentz says high water levels have caused the search to be postponed. Lawrentz says a new date will be announced in a few days.

She was given a lead from sources, that the person of interest has been seen out in that area multiple times and that’s why they want to search it. Lawrentz says that she and others have done their own ground searches in smaller locations as a means to help police during this investigation.

“You know, you hear both sides about the police department. And I know that they’re working around the clock and they’re doing everything that they can. We’re just trying to help out,” says Lawrentz.

WTAP reached out to the Gretchen’s grandmother, Louise Fleming who says that the family appreciates all the prayers and help people are giving.

