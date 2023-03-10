Edison Middle School choir to perform “Moana Jr.” at Parkersburg South H.S.

Students at Edison Middle School are preparing to perform music from the animated Disney classic, “Moana.”
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg middle school will be looking to perform a Disney classic this weekend.

Students with the Edison Middle School choir will be performing “Moana Jr.”

“When I pick these shows, I always have to make sure that I have a cast that I think can do it. So, I look through my choir list this year and started doing auditions and realized this is the show that’s going to happen this year,” says Edison Middle School theatre director, Cody Ratliff.

It will feature music from the 2016 animated classic of “Moana,” with children singing classics such as “You’re Welcome” and “Warrior Face.” Ratliff says that the kids have been working on this play since mid-December and that this group of students is ready to perform this show.

“Yeah, it’s definitely a lot of effort and a lot of practice. And it really helps to have a good cast and crew when coming to doing shows like this,” says seventh-grader, Analeigh Bennett.

The group will be performing at Parkersburg South High School.

The dates and times of the shows will be Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 4 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m.

