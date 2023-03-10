The hen ordinance passes its final reading at Vienna City Council meeting

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The hen ordinance passed its final reading at Vienna City Council Thursday night.

Now hens are allowed but roosters are still banned. The version of the legislation that council amended last regular council meeting was what passed. Residents can own up to four hens. Multiple other regulations are listed out in the legislation.

During public forum, a couple locals urged council to pass the amended legislation.

Local James Demoss said that, while he hopes the limit on the number of hens will eventually be raised, there are multiple benefits to raising hens.

“I believe the attention required to raising chickens can teach children responsibilities, provide a welcome hobby for our seniors, and I personally know how raising chickens is effective as something to focus on that isn’t labor intensive while recuperating from surgeries,” he said.

The proposed budget was also discussed.

Council has designated $25,000 more dollars to Spencer’s Landing for an engineering study. The idea is that this, along with the $25,000 already designated to Spencer’s Landing, would fund a first draft of a design.

Council will debate and vote on the budget next week.

Mayor Rapp announced that the city is saving $3 million on bridge replacements thanks to a state grant. That money would go towards replacing 12th street bridge, 17th street bridge, and 27th street bridge. Rapp told WTAP that construction is expected to start in 2024.

Multiple other items were discussed.

