International Women’s Day spotlight: Stacy DeCicco

Stacy DeCicco is the executive director of the United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley.
International Women's Day
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - First recognized in 1975, International Women’s Day is a global campaign to recognize the accomplishments of women across the world.

Locally, Stacy DeCicco is the executive director of the United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley.

She also serves on the board of the Mountaineer FoodBank, the WV United Way Collaborative and the WV211 Board, and the Parkersburg Rotary Club.

DeCicco’s team at UWA is largely made up of women but she said that occurred organically.

“I don’t know that I seek them out because their females,” explained DeCicco. “I do know that when I look around, our inner circle is populated with a lot of strong women. Being a strong woman isn’t always an easy thing to be. Sometimes you have to push a little harder or talk a little louder.”

As for who inspired Stacy DeCicco at an early age, she credits a high school teacher for empowering her to believe in herself.

“I would not have believed anyone who said you are going to grow up and lead one of the largest non-profits in our community,” said DeCicco. “[or] You are going to make that kind of impact. I think what she instilled in me is that I am able to do anything and make my way and craft my way and just building that foundation. It’s interesting, I think each step along the way has led me to where i am.”

Stacy DeCicco encourages those who are looking for guidance to learn from their mistakes and to also be aware of the positive influence you can have on those around you.

