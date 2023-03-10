It’s Problem Gambling Awareness Month - Here are some resources you can turn to

March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month.
March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month.(FILE | file)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Gambling addiction can cause a multitude of problems from debt to being late on bills and even legal trouble.

For Problem Gambling Awareness Month, WTAP talked to the program coordinator for The Problem Gambling Help Network of West Virginia about the help they offer.

Maricel Bernardo said this gambling help network offers resources through multiple avenues. You can either go to 1800gambler.net or call or text 1-800-GAMBLER. There you’ll have access to free resources such as support groups, counseling, an app that blocks gambling apps, and more.

“Talking to someone is very important. A lot of people are ashamed. We call problem gambling the hidden addiction because it’s not something you can put into your body,” Bernardo said.

The help network also offers support for loved ones of those with gambling addiction, according to Bernardo.

The help-line is manned 24/7.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead following a one vehicle crash on I-77 South by mile marker 179 Wednesday...
UPDATE: The name of the driver who was killed following a crash on I-77 South has been released
Suddenly Sleepy Saturday
Gov Jim Justice declares March 11 as ‘Suddenly Sleepy Saturday’
Authorities say a forensic group home is planned in Parkersburg
Authorities say a forensic group home is being built in Parkersburg
Crews responding to train derailment in Summers County
Nitro Police say they were called to Bailes Drive on a welfare check Monday night after they...
Police welfare check reveals man’s body, dozens of cats

Latest News

Vienna City Council met Thursday night.
The hen ordinance passes its final reading at Vienna City Council meeting
Edison Middle School choir to perform “Moana Jr.” at Parkersburg South H.S.
Edison Middle School choir to perform “Moana Jr.” at Parkersburg South H.S.
Police Lights
Man dead following UTV crash on Township Rd 181
Parkersburg Armory to hold Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans event on March 29
Parkersburg Armory to hold Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans event on March 29