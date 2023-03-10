It’s Problem Gambling Awareness Month - Here are some resources you can turn to

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Gambling addiction can cause a multitude of problems from debt to being late on bills and even legal trouble.

For Problem Gambling Awareness Month, WTAP talked to the program coordinator for The Problem Gambling Help Network of West Virginia about the help they offer.

Maricel Bernardo said this gambling help network offers resources through multiple avenues. You can either go to 1800gambler.net or call or text 1-800-GAMBLER. There you’ll have access to free resources such as support groups, counseling, an app that blocks gambling apps, and more.

“Talking to someone is very important. A lot of people are ashamed. We call problem gambling the hidden addiction because it’s not something you can put into your body,” Bernardo said.

The help network also offers support for loved ones of those with gambling addiction, according to Bernardo.

The help-line is manned 24/7.

