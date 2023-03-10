Man dead following UTV crash on Township Rd 181

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) - In a press release by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers from the Marietta post and Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a serious injury crash on Township Toad 181 at 3:25 p.m. Thursday.

The release states Stephen Jenkins, 25, was driving a 2014 Polaris Ranger northbound on Township Road 181 when it traveled off the left side of the road and overturned.

Jenkins was taken to Marietta Memorial Hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time, but alcohol is not suspected to be a contributing factor.

The crash remains under investigation by the Marietta Post.

