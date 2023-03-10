Man dead following UTV crash on Township Rd 181

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time
Police Lights
Police Lights(MGN)
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) - In a press release by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers from the Marietta post and Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a serious injury crash on Township Toad 181 at 3:25 p.m. Thursday.

The release states Stephen Jenkins, 25, was driving a 2014 Polaris Ranger northbound on Township Road 181 when it traveled off the left side of the road and overturned.

Jenkins was taken to Marietta Memorial Hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time, but alcohol is not suspected to be a contributing factor.

The crash remains under investigation by the Marietta Post.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead following a one vehicle crash on I-77 South by mile marker 179 Wednesday...
UPDATE: The name of the driver who was killed following a crash on I-77 South has been released
Suddenly Sleepy Saturday
Gov Jim Justice declares March 11 as ‘Suddenly Sleepy Saturday’
Authorities say a forensic group home is planned in Parkersburg
Authorities say a forensic group home is being built in Parkersburg
Crews responding to train derailment in Summers County
Nitro Police say they were called to Bailes Drive on a welfare check Monday night after they...
Police welfare check reveals man’s body, dozens of cats

Latest News

Edison Middle School choir to perform “Moana Jr.” at Parkersburg South H.S.
Edison Middle School choir to perform “Moana Jr.” at Parkersburg South H.S.
Parkersburg Armory to hold Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans event on March 29
Parkersburg Armory to hold Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans event on March 29
W.Va. attorney general announces his plans to take the state’s transgender sports law to the...
W.Va. attorney general announces his plans to take the state’s transgender sports law to the U.S. Supreme Court
Lawmakers consider big proposal to help literacy
Lawmakers consider big proposal to help literacy