PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Ruby! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! She joins us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg!

Ruby is a boxer mix who is one and a half years old! She weighs 46.8 pounds.

Ruby is very playful, and she loves to give out kisses! She is dog, cat, and children friendly!

She has become a fan favorite around the Humane Society of Parkersburg because she is such an easy walk!

If you are looking to adopt Ruby or any other animals from the Humane Society of Parkersburg, make sure to visit their website www.hsop.org and head to the adoption tab to find more information.

