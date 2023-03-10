Michigan man arrested on drug trafficking charges

A Michigan man has been arrested on felony charges after being stopped for a traffic violation and authorities found marijuana in his car in Muskingum Township.
By Carrie Rose and Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:55 PM EST
MUSKINGUM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTAP) - A Michigan man has been arrested after being stopped for a traffic violation on Interstate 77 near mile marker six in Muskingum township.

Jewerel Webster McGowan, 45, of Jackson, Michigan, has been arrested for possession of marijuana, trafficking in drugs, and obstructing official business after he was stopped originally for a traffic violation, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office Deputy, Justin Peters.

Deputy Peters detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and asked McGowan if he had anything illegal in the car in which he replied no.

McGowen gave his name originally as “Troy McGowan” and gave a birth date and social security number belonging to Troy McGowan, according to Deputy Peters.

Deputy Peters noted a “strong odor of marijuana” from the vehicle. Once Deputy Peters told McGowan he could smell marijuana, McGowan handed over a small glass jar containing marijuana.

This led to a search of the vehicle where authorities found 7.2 pounds of marijuana located in backpacks of the trunk of the car. McGowan told officers he was on his way to North Carolina and his intention was to drop off the marijuana there.

McGowan was taken to the Washington County Jail where he appeared in Marietta Municipal Court Friday.

He is currently being held without bond charged with third-degree felony Possession of Marijuana, third-degree felony Trafficking in Drugs, and second-degree misdemeanor Obstructing Official Business.

McGowan was also involved with another case from 2021 involving five pounds of drugs.

