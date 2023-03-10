Morgan Local reaches tentative agreement in strike

Workers strike in Morgan Local School District
Workers strike in Morgan Local School District(Chase Campbell, WTAP)
By Carrie Rose
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Morgan Board of Education and the OAPSE Local #51 have reached a tentative contract agreement.

According to a statement from the Board of Education, the tentative agreement includes at total raise package of over 14 percent over three years. The raise is in addition to yearly step wage increases.

Union membership voted and approved the tentative agreement on Friday afternoon.

Morgan Local School District will meet in an emergency session on March 12 at 5 p.m. to approve the contract.

Union members are expected to report to their school assignments on Monday with regular school bus transportation resuming as usual.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Man dead following UTV crash on Township Rd 181
One person is dead following a one vehicle crash on I-77 South by mile marker 179 Wednesday...
UPDATE: The name of the driver who was killed following a crash on I-77 South has been released
Authorities say a forensic group home is planned in Parkersburg
Authorities say a forensic group home is being built in Parkersburg
Gov. Jim Justice on March 9 signed into law Senate Bill 679, which will prohibit forensic group...
Gov. Justice signs bill that will prohibit forensic group homes within one mile of residential areas
Arrests two individuals in Muskingum Township.
Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office executes drug bust

Latest News

Community ground search of Johnson Jane Park postponed
Community ground search of Johnson Jane Park postponed
Beverly-Waterford community comes together for 11-year old in hospital
Beverly-Waterford community comes together for 11-year old in hospital
Kenneth Walker
Traffic stop leads to arrest on drug charges
Sports 3-7-2023
Sports 3-7-2023