Morgan Local reaches tentative agreement in strike

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Morgan Board of Education and the OAPSE Local #51 have reached a tentative contract agreement.

According to a statement from the Board of Education, the tentative agreement includes at total raise package of over 14 percent over three years. The raise is in addition to yearly step wage increases.

Union membership voted and approved the tentative agreement on Friday afternoon.

Morgan Local School District will meet in an emergency session on March 12 at 5 p.m. to approve the contract.

Union members are expected to report to their school assignments on Monday with regular school bus transportation resuming as usual.

