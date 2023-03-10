My Mommy Mart will be held this weekend

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Junior Fair Building at the Washington County Fairgrounds will be filled with items for children this weekend...

The My Mommy Mart’s bi-annual sale will have everything from clothing and shoes to toys and books and much more for parents and kids.

The sale will take place Saturday from 3 pm to 6 pm with sneak peek passes starting at 1 pm.

They will also be open from 2 pm to 6 pm on Sunday for families to stop in.

For more information about the sale you can visit My Mommy Mart.

