My Mommy Mart will be held this weekend
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Junior Fair Building at the Washington County Fairgrounds will be filled with items for children this weekend...
The My Mommy Mart’s bi-annual sale will have everything from clothing and shoes to toys and books and much more for parents and kids.
The sale will take place Saturday from 3 pm to 6 pm with sneak peek passes starting at 1 pm.
They will also be open from 2 pm to 6 pm on Sunday for families to stop in.
For more information about the sale you can visit My Mommy Mart.
Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.