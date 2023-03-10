Thursday’s planned burn on about 129 acres in Lawrence Township, first of five planned

DART, OH. (WTAP) - A prescribed burn was done on about 129 acres by the National Forest’s Marietta unit Thursday, just south of Township Road 381 in Lawrence Township, Ohio.

Prescribe burns are intentional fires that are managed by professional wildland firefighters, Forest Supervisor Lee Stewart said in a release.

A news release by the Forest Service says several burns are planned for the spring season to help the Southeast Ohio’s Oak-Dominated ecosystems.

Thursday’s burn was the first burn planned this burn season. It was a part of Wayne National Forest’s plan for fires in five areas totaling up to over 3,415 acres in the Athens and Ironton ranger districts.

The burn window starts approximately March 1st and goes until approximately May 31st.

Kyle Brooks, the acting Public Affairs Officer for Wayne National Forest says the weather conditions have to be perfect for a burn to take place. Because of this, it’s hard to plan a burn far in advance.

The release states that during prescribed fire operations, a temporary flight restriction, prohibiting unauthorized aircrafts including drones, may be over the burn area to protect aircraft performing official work duties.

Brookes says if you have any questions you can visit their website or give them a call:

Below are the Summary details about the planned prescribed burns provided in the press release.

Athens Ranger District

Athens Unit

Long Ridge (East) Prescribed Burn, Units 29-36

Size: Approximately 1,271 acres

Location: Athens County, Doanville-Chauncey Township, near the following areas: West Bailey Rd. and Utah Ridge Rd. USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.

Gore-Greendale Prescribed Burn, Unit 1C

Size: Approximately 268 acres

Location: Hocking County, Gore and Greendale Townships, near Gore-Greendale Rd.

Marietta Unit

Dart Prescribed Burn

Size: Approximately 129 acres

Location: Washington County, Lawrence Township, near the following areas: Dart, Deucher, Moss Run, north of County Road 9

Bolivian Run Prescribed Burn

Size: Approximately 117 acres

Location: Washington County, Newport Township, near the following areas: north of Newport, south of County Road 9, off Township Road 635

Ironton Ranger District

Sunny Oaks Prescribed Burn, Units 7, 9, 11, 18-22, 28, 30, 38-41

Size: Approximately 1,630 acres

Location: Lawrence County, Symmes Township, near County Road 14 (Brushy and Buckeye Creek); and Aid Township, near Township Road 198 (Martin Ridge) Gallia County, Greenfield Township, near Township Road 564 (Massie Rd.); and Perry Township, near County Road 58 (Woodside Rd.)

