Police: 5 dead in apparent murder-suicide in South Florida

FILE - Police found three females and two males dead from apparent gunshot wounds, officials...
FILE - Police found three females and two males dead from apparent gunshot wounds, officials said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. (AP) — Police in South Florida were investigating five deaths Friday in what they believe to be a murder-suicide.

Miami-Dade police officers responded to a Miami Lakes home Friday morning after a relative requested a welfare check because she had been unable to contact the occupants, a news release said.

After meeting with the relative, uniformed officers entered the residence through a rear window, authorities said. Inside, they found three females and two males dead from apparent gunshot wounds, officials said. The wounds of one man appeared to be self-inflicted, leading investigators to believe the case was a murder-suicide.

Police didn’t immediately release the names or ages of the deceased or a motive for the shootings.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Man dead following UTV crash on Township Rd 181
One person is dead following a one vehicle crash on I-77 South by mile marker 179 Wednesday...
UPDATE: The name of the driver who was killed following a crash on I-77 South has been released
Authorities say a forensic group home is planned in Parkersburg
Authorities say a forensic group home is being built in Parkersburg
Gov. Jim Justice on March 9 signed into law Senate Bill 679, which will prohibit forensic group...
Gov. Justice signs bill that will prohibit forensic group homes within one mile of residential areas
Arrests two individuals in Muskingum Township.
Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office executes drug bust

Latest News

A woman in Crestline escaped her home after being snowed in for 15 days. (KCAL, KCBS,...
Atmospheric rivers flood California with more rain, snow
Mourners attend a vigil at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East...
Michigan State shooter’s note says he felt hated, rejected
Kenneth Walker
Traffic stop leads to arrest on drug charges
FILE: An image of Ben Franklin is seen on a $100 bill. Silicon Valley Bank failed after...
Bank regulators seize Silicon Valley Bank in largest bank failure since the Great Recession
Sports 3-7-2023
Sports 3-7-2023